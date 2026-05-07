McGuinty vows update on Snowbirds this month, as Tories warn about fleet’s future

File photo -- Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) Snowbirds conduct a fly-past over Parliament Hill during Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats in Ottawa, on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2026 3:40 pm.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 5:06 pm.

Defence Minister David McGuinty said he will unveil the Liberal government’s plans for the military’s Snowbirds aerobatics fleet later this month, and Canadians can “rest assured” its future is secure.

That follows accusations from the Opposition Conservatives that the Liberals are concealing plans to halt Snowbird aerial performances starting next year.

“On May 19, I will be in Moose Jaw to provide updates on the future of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds,” McGuinty said in a written statement to media late Thursday. “Canadians can rest assured that they will be able to enjoy the iconic Snowbird formation for generations to come.”

Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie raised the issue in question period earlier Thursday, saying air shows across North America are “quietly being told” they cannot book the Snowbirds for events in 2027 and that this summer will be their final season.

McGuinty replied that the air force’s CT-114 Tutor aircraft fleet was first introduced in the 1960s and is now approaching the end of its life. He said the Snowbirds will “continue air demonstrations” so long as the planes remain safe to operate.

“The snowbirds remain committed to their performances,” McGuinty said in the House of Commons.

The minister said the federal government is “beginning” the process to examine replacement options, but he did not provide a timeline for how long the Snowbirds will remain able to perform.

Tolmie, the MP for Moose Jaw, Sask., where the Snowbirds are based, said in a scrum before question period that it’s time to get the ball rolling on a replacement fleet contract and “save our Snowbirds.”

“This is completely unacceptable at a time when we’re being challenged with regards to our identity and our nationhood, that we’re going to ground an … iconic symbol that represents unity,” Tolmie told reporters in the House foyer.

“We like cold beer here, we like maple syrup and we put gravy on our fries and cheese …This is the time we should be flying our symbols and holding close to our hearts things that define us as Canadians.”

McGuinty said in a question period exchange he agrees the Snowbirds are an “iconic part of Canadian culture” and he shares Tolmie’s concerns about the future of the fleet.

Then the minister shot back a partisan jab over concerns about safely operating the aircraft.

“This member surely can’t be suggesting he’s going to put the pilots, the women and men of that fleet, in harm’s way,” McGuinty said. 

“Have him stand up, Mr. Speaker. Make it plain that he intends to have pilots flying planes that should not be flown under mechanical watch today. Have him explain that.”

Tolmie said he decided to raise the issue in the House on Thursday because the Snowbirds’ “acceptance show,” where the season’s demonstration is approved following spring training, is set to take place Friday in Comox, B.C.

The Snowbirds were formed in 1971 and have performed at thousands of airshows.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Temperatures could turn a corner ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

While the cold air and temperatures are expected to linger for the next week, CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says there is a light at the end of the tunnel. And it could be...

29m ago

Ford government appointments administrator at Conestoga College following 'egregious financial decisions'

The Ford government has relieved the board of governors and appointed an administrator at Conestoga College in Kitchener after an audit found "significant financial misuse and governance failings." Nolan...

4m ago

'Just keep silent': Court hears that couple charged in Liberty Village death told friend not to talk to police

The trial for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village last year entered its third day on Thursday, with the Crown attorney calling a woman from Vietnam who was staying...

2h ago

Government says 3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak

Three Canadians with connections to a deadly hantavirus-stricken cruise are self-isolating at home in Ontario and Quebec, the federal government says. Two Canadians disembarked the ship on the remote...

1h ago

Top Stories

Temperatures could turn a corner ahead of Victoria Day long weekend

While the cold air and temperatures are expected to linger for the next week, CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says there is a light at the end of the tunnel. And it could be...

29m ago

Ford government appointments administrator at Conestoga College following 'egregious financial decisions'

The Ford government has relieved the board of governors and appointed an administrator at Conestoga College in Kitchener after an audit found "significant financial misuse and governance failings." Nolan...

4m ago

'Just keep silent': Court hears that couple charged in Liberty Village death told friend not to talk to police

The trial for a Toronto couple accused of murdering their neighbour in Liberty Village last year entered its third day on Thursday, with the Crown attorney calling a woman from Vietnam who was staying...

2h ago

Government says 3 Canadians isolating at home after hantavirus ship outbreak

Three Canadians with connections to a deadly hantavirus-stricken cruise are self-isolating at home in Ontario and Quebec, the federal government says. Two Canadians disembarked the ship on the remote...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Man accused of murdering his neighbour in Liberty Village appears in court

The murder trial of Toronto filmmaker Reeyaz Habib began Tuesday where Khoa Tran, his neighbour accused of the killing, appeared in court.

6h ago

1:46
WHO ensures public risk of hantavirus remains low: 'This is not the start of a COVID pandemic'

The World Health Organization's top doctors ensured public risk of hantavirus remains low even with the anticipated docking of the MV Hondius in Spain's Canary Islands.

2h ago

1:37
Sunshine clouded by showers and cool wind chill

Despite the sunshine, the GTA is expected to be clouded by showers and a cooler wind chill.

8h ago

2:04
Cool air lingers over the GTA

Cool and unsettled weather for the rest of the week with temperatures trending several degrees below seasonal.

21h ago

2:40
Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ trademark rules

Toronto bars looking to host World Cup watch parties will have to tread carefully, as FIFA cracks down on unauthorized businesses using their logos, slogans, or even just the words ‘World Cup.’ Brandon Choghri reports.

17h ago

More Videos