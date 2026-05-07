McGuinty vows update on Snowbirds this month, as Tories warn about fleet’s future

Defence Minister David McGuinty said he will unveil the Liberal government’s plans for the military’s Snowbirds aerobatics fleet later this month, and Canadians can “rest assured” its future is secure.

That follows accusations from the Opposition Conservatives that the Liberals are concealing plans to halt Snowbird aerial performances starting next year.

“On May 19, I will be in Moose Jaw to provide updates on the future of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds,” McGuinty said in a written statement to media late Thursday. “Canadians can rest assured that they will be able to enjoy the iconic Snowbird formation for generations to come.”

Conservative MP Fraser Tolmie raised the issue in question period earlier Thursday, saying air shows across North America are “quietly being told” they cannot book the Snowbirds for events in 2027 and that this summer will be their final season.

McGuinty replied that the air force’s CT-114 Tutor aircraft fleet was first introduced in the 1960s and is now approaching the end of its life. He said the Snowbirds will “continue air demonstrations” so long as the planes remain safe to operate.

“The snowbirds remain committed to their performances,” McGuinty said in the House of Commons.

The minister said the federal government is “beginning” the process to examine replacement options, but he did not provide a timeline for how long the Snowbirds will remain able to perform.

Tolmie, the MP for Moose Jaw, Sask., where the Snowbirds are based, said in a scrum before question period that it’s time to get the ball rolling on a replacement fleet contract and “save our Snowbirds.”

“This is completely unacceptable at a time when we’re being challenged with regards to our identity and our nationhood, that we’re going to ground an … iconic symbol that represents unity,” Tolmie told reporters in the House foyer.

“We like cold beer here, we like maple syrup and we put gravy on our fries and cheese …This is the time we should be flying our symbols and holding close to our hearts things that define us as Canadians.”

McGuinty said in a question period exchange he agrees the Snowbirds are an “iconic part of Canadian culture” and he shares Tolmie’s concerns about the future of the fleet.

Then the minister shot back a partisan jab over concerns about safely operating the aircraft.

“This member surely can’t be suggesting he’s going to put the pilots, the women and men of that fleet, in harm’s way,” McGuinty said.

“Have him stand up, Mr. Speaker. Make it plain that he intends to have pilots flying planes that should not be flown under mechanical watch today. Have him explain that.”

Tolmie said he decided to raise the issue in the House on Thursday because the Snowbirds’ “acceptance show,” where the season’s demonstration is approved following spring training, is set to take place Friday in Comox, B.C.

The Snowbirds were formed in 1971 and have performed at thousands of airshows.