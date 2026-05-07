Finance Canada faces large backlog of requests for tariff relief: documents

OTTAWA — The federal government granted more than 200 requests for relief from having to pay counter-tariffs on imports from the United States, but faces a backlog of more than 800 requests awaiting decision.

Documents produced by Finance Canada, tabled in Parliament this week, say Ottawa approved tariff remissions with a total estimated trade value of $5.6 billion — the bulk of which were for steel products.

The 2025 budget had projected relief from counter-tariffs would only add up to some $2.2 billion.

Ottawa meantime denied 150 requests for tariff relief valued at $3.9 billion.

Canada put in place counter-tariffs in March 2025 in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Ottawa removed many of its counter-tariffs last fall, as officials sought to de-escalate, but counter-tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos remain in effect as the trade war drags on.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

The Canadian Press