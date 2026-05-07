Scarborough home damaged by gunfire, police say
Posted May 7, 2026 7:53 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a home in Scarborough was damaged by gunfire early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Scarborough Golf Club Road and Greenock Avenue just before 3 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Detectives say evidence of gunfire was located at the scene and a home was damaged. No injuries were reported.
Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.