What can kids access on social media? Teen accounts, explained

This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. (AP Photo, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted May 7, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 7, 2026 5:19 am.

Fed up with kids encountering dangers online or so addicted to screens they can’t pull themselves away from the infinite scroll, Canadian policymakers are looking to make social media safer.

If Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew gets his way, kids will be banned from using social media and artificial intelligence chatbots.

Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra has said he’s willing to take things even further by outlawing phones from school properties.

And federal Culture Minister Marc Miller is eyeing Australia’s recent move forbidding kids 16 and under from using platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

The platforms, whose business models rely on users frequenting apps where they can be fed advertising, say bans aren’t the answer and that they’re already taking steps to protect kids online.

Here’s what each of the big-name platforms says they’re doing and how they see the recent moves to rein in kids online:

———

Instagram

What teen users get:

Instagram owner Meta started giving teens under 16 who sign up for the platform private accounts with limited capabilities as their default in 2024.

The default settings block teens from being messaged by people they aren’t connected with and minimize their exposure to sensitive content such as posts that depict violence or encourage cosmetic procedures.

Parental supervision tools baked into the accounts allow parents to see who their teen is messaging, when and how long they’re on Instagram, and set screen time limits. Those under the age of 16 can only change the settings with parental approval.

The company’s take on bans:

Meta, which also owns Facebook, Messenger, Threads and WhatsApp, is against social media bans because they’re “counterproductive,” spokesperson Julia Perreira told The Canadian Press in an email.

“They isolate teens from online communities and information, create inconsistent protections across the many apps they use, and they push teens to less regulated spaces of the internet that lack age-appropriate guardrails,” she wrote.

“We support legislation that empowers parents — not the government — to approve the apps their teens can download at the App Store level.”

———

Snapchat

What teen users get:

The platform’s website says anyone between the ages of 13 and 17 who signs up for Snapchat is placed in a teen account. The accounts let users communicate only with mutually accepted friends or those whose numbers they have already saved to their contacts.

Location sharing is off by default for these users and tagging is only available to them if they are mutual friends.

Sixteen and 17-year-olds have the option of making public any content they post to a “content page” within their profile.

The company’s take on bans:

Asked about Snapchat’s take on potential bans, spokesperson Tonya Johnson referred The Canadian Press to a February op-ed in the Financial Times. The piece was Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel’s response to Australia banning kids under 16 from social media.

He argued that law doesn’t guarantee kids will be safer online.

“When teens lose access to their preferred messaging channel, they aren’t going to stop communicating — they are going to find other ways to talk, through lesser-known apps that offer fewer safety protections,” Spiegel wrote.

Like Meta, he favours a model where age verification happens at the app-store level.

———

TikTok

What teen users get:

Teen accounts on the social media platform are private by default. The app limits who can follow users between the ages of 13 and 17 as well as who views their videos and reads their bios, TikTok’s website shows.

The accounts can’t host live content, send or receive virtual gifts, or buy or sell products on TikTok Shop. They also don’t send push notifications at night and have a default screen time limit of 60 minutes.

Anyone between the ages of 13 and 15 has a more restrictive account that doesn’t allow direct messaging, keeps others from downloading their videos and limits commenting on their posts to friends only.

The accounts can also be set up so parents and guardians can restrict who can comment on their teen’s videos and send them private messages.

The company’s take on bans:

Danielle Morgan, a TikTok Canada spokesperson, declined to comment on how the company views potential bans.

———

YouTube

What teen users get:

For kids under the age of 12, the company offers accounts that provide access to a curated library of family-friendly videos with no public comments or private messaging.

Parents of tweens can enrol their kids into supervised accounts where the adults select settings that limit the videos and music children under 13 can find and play.

Anyone ages 13 to 17 gets an account that makes video uploads and autoplay private by default.

The company’s take on bans:

Clark Rabbior, YouTube Canada’s head of government relations and public policy, said in an email that “blanket bans like Australia’s risk forcing kids out of age-appropriate environments and into less safe services on the internet.”

“We’re committed to working with the federal government to establish higher safety standards for all platforms, so Canadian families have the confidence and control to choose better, safer online experiences for their children,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2026.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

East York brawl ends in stabbing, 1 woman arrested: Toronto police

A brawl between two women in East York ended in a stabbing Wednesday night, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to the area of Lumsden Avenue and Eastdale Avenue at approximately 10:40...

9m ago

Most Canadians want social media, AI chatbot ban for kids under 16, poll indicates

OTTAWA — More than two-thirds of Canadians support banning access to social media and AI chatbots for children under 16, a new poll indicates. Seventy per cent of respondents to the Leger poll said...

39m ago

About 40 passengers previously left ship hit by hantavirus outbreak at island of St. Helena

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — About 40 passengers on a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak previously disembarked on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena after the first passenger...

22m ago

Chxrry, the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records, is coming for the world

TORONTO — Chxrry is on the cusp of her first headlining hometown show, but the Scarborough-raised artist has her sights set far beyond the city. On a sunny Friday at Universal Music Canada’s office,...

34m ago

Top Stories

East York brawl ends in stabbing, 1 woman arrested: Toronto police

A brawl between two women in East York ended in a stabbing Wednesday night, according to Toronto police. Officers were called to the area of Lumsden Avenue and Eastdale Avenue at approximately 10:40...

9m ago

Most Canadians want social media, AI chatbot ban for kids under 16, poll indicates

OTTAWA — More than two-thirds of Canadians support banning access to social media and AI chatbots for children under 16, a new poll indicates. Seventy per cent of respondents to the Leger poll said...

39m ago

About 40 passengers previously left ship hit by hantavirus outbreak at island of St. Helena

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — About 40 passengers on a cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak previously disembarked on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena after the first passenger...

22m ago

Chxrry, the first woman signed to The Weeknd's XO Records, is coming for the world

TORONTO — Chxrry is on the cusp of her first headlining hometown show, but the Scarborough-raised artist has her sights set far beyond the city. On a sunny Friday at Universal Music Canada’s office,...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:04
Cool air lingers over the GTA

Cool and unsettled weather for the rest of the week with temperatures trending several degrees below seasonal.

10h ago

2:40
Toronto bars frustrated by FIFA’s ‘ridiculous’ trademark rules

Toronto bars looking to host World Cup watch parties will have to tread carefully, as FIFA cracks down on unauthorized businesses using their logos, slogans, or even just the words ‘World Cup.’ Brandon Choghri reports.

6h ago

3:35
Funeral service held for OPP Sgt. Brandon Malcom

OPP officers and other officials, as well as the general public, are paying their respects on Wednesday to a veteran officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash while on duty in Cobourg last week.

17h ago

2:18
Honda to halt plans to build Ontario EV plant amid auto sector tariffs

Honda is reportedly halting its plans to build an EV plant in Alliston, Ontario as auto sector tariffs continue to apply pressure to the industry.

17h ago

1:42
Hantavirus-hit cruise ship to disembark passengers in Canary Islands

Passengers aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship are set to disembark in Spain's Canary Islands after three patients with suspected Hantavirus were evacuated.

18h ago

More Videos