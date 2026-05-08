Deadly bear attack in Glacier National Park is the first in decades at the iconic park

Mount Brown, second peak from left, is tucked behind Bearhat Mountain, far left, at Glacier National Park on Aug. 1, 2018, in West Glacier, Mont. (AP Photo/Desiree Brooks) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 8, 2026 11:10 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2026 12:56 pm.

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — The body of a missing hiker has been found in Glacier National Park in what authorities say appears to be the first deadly bear attack at the iconic Montana park since 1998.

“His injuries are consistent with those sustained by a bear encounter,” the National Park Service said in a written statement Thursday. “Wildlife and law enforcement personnel are currently assessing the area for bear activity and any ongoing public safety concerns.”

The hiker’s body was discovered Wednesday in a densely wooded area about 50 feet (15 meters) off the Mt. Brown Trail. No other details were immediately released, but authorities had been searching for Anthony Pollio, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after he disappeared Sunday.

Designated trails leading from Lake McDonald Lodge were temporarily closed while authorities investigate what happened.

Glacier National Park is home to grizzly bears and black bears. A bear last August swatted a 34-year-old hiker, injuring her shoulder and arm. The park service said the bear, accompanied by two cubs, was probably surprised and acted defensively.

The Associated Press

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