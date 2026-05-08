U.S. ambassador no longer slated to speak at conservative conference

Former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo, left, speaks during a fireside chat with Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar during the annual Canada Strong and Free Network in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 7, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2026 10:23 am.

Last Updated May 8, 2026 10:31 am.

OTTAWA — Conservatives gathered in Ottawa will hear from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith this afternoon as the Canada Strong and Free Network conference continues.

The U.S. ambassador to Canada, who was billed as one of the top speakers for the event, is no longer on the schedule.

Pete Hoekstra was scheduled to speak this morning but organizers say he was called to Washington, D.C., for urgent meetings.

On Thursday, former U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo told conference attendees that Canada should move past its irritation with the U.S. in ongoing trade talks.

Later today, the conference is set to feature a panel on the Canada-U.S. relationship that includes Conservative MP Jamil Jivani.

Jivani counts Vice President JD Vance as a close personal friend and recently returned from a second trip to D.C., where he and Canadian oil and gas companies met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 8, 2026.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

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