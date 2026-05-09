Frost advisory in effect for parts of the Greater Toronto Area

Someone tends to their garden with tools.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 9, 2026 12:52 pm.

Last Updated May 9, 2026 1:29 pm.

You might want to put down those gardening gloves if you live in the Greater Toronto Area.

Environment Canada has issued a yellow frost advisory for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Hamilton, Caledon, Halton Hills and Milton.

The national weather agency says patchy frost is expected to start Saturday evening into Sunday morning as temperatures reach freezing levels.

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“Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas,” Environment Canada wrote in its advisory. “Damage to plants, trees and crops is possible.”

Meanwhile, in Toronto, the forecast calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers Saturday evening with possible thunderstorms and a high of 16 C.

680 NewsRadio Meteorologist Rob Haswell says Sunday’s weather should lead to a sunny and pleasant Mother’s Day with a high of 15 C.

Increasing cloud and scattered shower chances are expected to return Tuesday into Wednesday night.

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