Israeli drone strikes near Beirut kill 4 and southern airstrikes kill at least 13

Security forces and emergency responders gather around a damaged vehicle at the scene of an Israeli airstrike that hit a car in the coastal town of Saadiyat, south of Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press

Posted May 9, 2026 11:42 am.

Last Updated May 9, 2026 12:55 pm.

BEIRUT (AP) — Three Israeli drone strikes on vehicles just south of Beirut on Saturday killed four people while a series of airstrikes on southern Lebanon killed at least 13, including a man and his 12-year-old daughter, state media and the Health Ministry said.

The three drone strikes south of Beirut marked another escalation since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on April 17. Both Israel and Hezbollah have continued their daily attacks despite the truce.

On Wednesday night, Israel’s air force carried out an airstrike on a southern suburb in which Israel said it killed a senior Hezbollah military official. It was the first strike near the capital since the ceasefire was reached.

Two of the strikes on Saturday took place on the highway linking Beirut with the southern port city of Sidon in which several people were wounded, while the third happened on a road leading to Lebanon’s Chouf region killing three, the state-run National News Agency said.

An Associated Press journalist at the scene saw a dead body on the highway in the town of Saadiyat.

The Health Ministry said an Israeli airstrike on the southern village of Saksakiyeh killed at least seven, including a child, and wounded 15. The ministry said this was an initial count.

The agency reported strikes in southern Lebanon, including one on the village of Bourj Rahhal that killed three and another in Maifadoun that killed one.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, said three Israeli drone strikes killed a Syrian man who was riding a motorcycle with his 12-year-old daughter in the city of Nabatiyeh.

The ministry said that after the initial strike, the man and his daughter managed to move away from the site only to be attacked again by the drone instantly killing the man. The girl then moved about 100 meters (yards) away and was hit again by the drone after she had been already wounded. The girl later died in a hospital, NNA said.

“The Ministry of Public Health denounces this barbaric targeting and the deliberate violence against civilians and children in Lebanon,” the ministry said in its statement added that the strike marks an ongoing series “of grave violations of International Humanitarian Law.”

The Israeli military said Hezbollah fired explosive drones into Israel near the border with Lebanon adding that three soldiers were wounded, one of them seriously, in one of the attacks. It added that Hezbollah fired drones inside Lebanon as well in which one hit an Israeli vehicle without inflicting casualties.

Hezbollah claimed several attacks inside Lebanon as well as firing a drone at an Israeli military post in the northern town of Misgav Am.

The latest war between Israel and Hezbollah began on March 2, when Hezbollah fired rockets into northern Israel, two days after the United States and Israel launched a war on Hezbollah’s main backer, Iran. Israel has since carried out hundreds of airstrikes and launched a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, capturing dozens of towns and villages along the border.

Later, Lebanon and Israel held their first direct talks in more than three decades. The two countries have formally been in a state of war since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

A new round of talks is scheduled to take place in Washington over two days starting Thursday.

A 10-day ceasefire declared in Washington went into effect on April 17. The ceasefire was later extended by three weeks.

In the Syrian capital of Damascus, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held talks Saturday with Syria’s interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in which they discussed strengthening relations between the two neighbors and boosting security cooperation amid regional wars.

Speaking to reporters before heading back home, Salam said that Lebanon will not be used again to harm “our Arab brothers, on top of them Syria.” Salam was indirectly referring to Hezbollah’s involvement in Syria’s civil that broke out in 2011 by backing the five-decade Assad family rule that ended in December 2024.

Bassem Mroue, The Associated Press




Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Frost advisory in effect for parts of the Greater Toronto Area

You might want to put down those gardening gloves if you live in the Greater Toronto Area. Environment Canada has issued a yellow frost advisory for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Hamilton, Caledon,...

59m ago

Two-year-old dies after being pulled from Ottawa River: police

Ottawa police say they're investigating the "heartbreaking" death of a two-year-old child who was found in the Ottawa River on Friday night. Police say they responded to reports of a missing child in...

3h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day across the city, DVP to be closed

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend so keep that in mind when you make your Mother's Day plans. Mother's Day events Lots of venues are hosting ticketed events like high teas for Mother's...

17h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on five years of reconciliation, Indigenous diplomacy

OTTAWA — Nunavik, where Gov. Gen. Mary Simon grew up, is a long way from Ottawa and farther still from Buckingham Palace. That never stopped her mother Nancy May, a unilingual Inuk, from keeping a...

7h ago

Top Stories

Frost advisory in effect for parts of the Greater Toronto Area

You might want to put down those gardening gloves if you live in the Greater Toronto Area. Environment Canada has issued a yellow frost advisory for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Hamilton, Caledon,...

59m ago

Two-year-old dies after being pulled from Ottawa River: police

Ottawa police say they're investigating the "heartbreaking" death of a two-year-old child who was found in the Ottawa River on Friday night. Police say they responded to reports of a missing child in...

3h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Mother's Day across the city, DVP to be closed

The Don Valley Parkway will be closed this weekend so keep that in mind when you make your Mother's Day plans. Mother's Day events Lots of venues are hosting ticketed events like high teas for Mother's...

17h ago

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon reflects on five years of reconciliation, Indigenous diplomacy

OTTAWA — Nunavik, where Gov. Gen. Mary Simon grew up, is a long way from Ottawa and farther still from Buckingham Palace. That never stopped her mother Nancy May, a unilingual Inuk, from keeping a...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

1:57
Storm risk Saturday ahead of cold front

Temperatures will be close to seasonal on Saturday with the risk of late afternoon showers or storms. A cold front will usher in slightly cooler temperatures for Mother's Day.

18h ago

4:25
Storm risk tomorrow but dry Mother's Day

A risk of thunderstorms is in the forecast for Saturday, but Mother's Day is looking dry this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

23h ago

0:37
High-risk offender released from prison in Toronto

Toronto police have issued a community safety warning about a high-risk offender who has been released from prison and will be living in Toronto.

May 8, 2026 12:22 pm EST EST

2:38
String of violent smash-and-grabs in the GTA caught on camera

Halton police released a compilation of video capturing several smash-and-grab robberies across the GTA that were linked to a group of eight suspects believed to be behind the violent heists.

May 8, 2026 11:22 am EST EST

2:24
Proposed pot shop met with parental protests

A proposed cannabis retailer near the Scarborough Town Centre is facing significant backlash from parents in the community, who say their family-friendly neighbourhood is no place for marijuana sales. Cristina Howorun has more.

May 8, 2026 11:18 am EST EST

More Videos