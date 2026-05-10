Crash in Delta, B.C., leaves motorcycle hanging from traffic light

DELTA — Police in Delta, B.C., say a motorcyclist is in hospital after a crash that left the bike suspended from a traffic light.

They say in a news release that members from the department responded to the scene at the 7100 Block of Scott Road just before 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The statement says the motorcycle driver sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

Police say speed is believed to have been a contributing factor in the crash.

Photos from the incident have been widely shared on social media depicting the blue motorcycle suspended vertically, with the bar from the street light wedged between the front tire and the body of the bike.

Delta Firefighters IAFF Local 1763 were among those who shared the images, saying in a post to Facebook that some of its members had also responded to the scene and assisted with patient care, scene safety and later removed the motorcycle from the traffic light.

“Incidents like this are difficult for everyone involved, and our thoughts are with the drivers, passengers, their loved ones, and all those impacted by today’s events,” the union says in the Saturday post.

“We are wishing them a full recovery.”