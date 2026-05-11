Bodies of child, adult pulled from Lake Erie after being reported overdue: OPP

NORFOLK COUNTY — Ontario Provincial Police say the bodies of two boaters, including a child, were pulled from the waters of Lake Erie on Monday after being reported overdue.

Police say they were called earlier in the day to an area of St. Williams, Ont., on the northern shores of the lake.

They say a seven-year-old and a 53-year-old, both from Norfolk County, were found more than 3 1/2 kilometres from shore by a passing boater.

Investigators say their bodies were recovered from the water by the Canadian Coast Guard.

Police say further updates will be provided as more details come to light.

In a video on social media, OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk expressed deepest condolences to friends and family.

“As a father, I can’t even imagine what you’re going through. And each and every one of you are in our thoughts,” Sanchuk said in the video posted Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2026.

The Canadian Press