Brampton couple arrested after bank fraud investigation

A husband and wife from Brampton are facing charges after allegedly pulling off a series of bank frauds that resulted in nearly $90,000 in financial losses.

The suspects are accused of using fake credit cards, drivers’ licences, immigration documents and birth certificates to open personal and business bank accounts under false names.

“In a separate incident, the husband is alleged to have impersonated a legitimate bank client to open new accounts, obtain debit cards, and withdraw funds from multiple bank branches before the fraud was detected,” a Peel police release outlines.

After allegedly making the fraudulent accounts, investigators say funds were then transferred to the wife’s personal account.

“As a result of these incidents, financial losses exceeded $86,000,” the release adds. “All affected victims were reimbursed by the financial institutions.”

On April 29, officers arrested Donato Pento, 43, and charged him with identity fraud, fraud over $5,000, uttering forged documents and fail to comply with release order.

At the time of his arrest, investigators say Pento was already subject to court ordered conditions prohibiting him from possessing identification or banking documents that were not his own.

On May 6, his wife, Neuza Tavarez, 43, was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

The charges against them have not yet been tested in court.