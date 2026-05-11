Islanders donating to open a child support center in honor of Matthew Schaefer’s late mother

FILE - Matthew Schaefer, left, stands with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being drafted by the New York Islanders during the NHL hockey draft Friday, June 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted May 11, 2026 10:40 am.

Last Updated May 11, 2026 10:49 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders will donate $150,000 to create a child support center in honor of Matthew Schaefer’s late mother, Jennifer, who died of breast cancer in February 2024, the team said Monday.

The team and Northwell Health announced the creation of a place at R.J. Zuckerberg Cancer Hospital on Long Island in New Hyde Park, New York, for children to wait while a parent undergoes treatment. Following the donation from the Islanders Children’s Foundation, the center named for Jennifer is set to open in October.

Schaefer, 18, is the front-runner to be NHL rookie of the year and has been the face of the Islanders franchise since they took him with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

He has talked extensively about his mother’s battle and death and her impact on his life and hockey career. The team put a pink breast cancer ribbon on the jersey presented to Schaefer at the draft in June, and he made the moment a tribute to his mom.

“I think about my mom every day — her strength, her hope and the way she carried herself with a smile throughout her fight against cancer,” Schaefer posted on Instagram. “This work is for her and for every family walking that road. I’m dedicating my time, energy and focus to standing beside them, carrying forward the same strength and fight my mom showed every day.”

Co-owner Jon Ledecky said: “By honoring Jennifer Schaefer’s memory in this way, we are ensuring that no child has to walk through these difficult moments alone, providing them with a place of comfort, play and support when they need it the most.”

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

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