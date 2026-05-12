Hamilton lands PWHL expansion team: report

A fifth Canadian team is set to join the PWHL.

The women’s hockey league will expand to Hamilton, Ont., the Hamilton Spectator reported on Tuesday.

An official announcement is expected to come on Thursday, per the report.

Hamilton will join Detroit, announced earlier this month, as the latest expansion franchise. The Ontario city drew more than 16,000 fans at TD Coliseum for a game between the Toronto Sceptres and Seattle Torrent in January.

Las Vegas could also be receiving a PWHL team, with the league having invited girls’ hockey teams to a Wednesday event at T-Mobile Arena, where the Golden Knights play, according to The Hockey News.

Vancouver and Seattle both just finished their first seasons in the league, with neither making the playoffs.

The original six teams are located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, New York, Boston and Minnesota.