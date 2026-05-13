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Judge quashes Alberta separation petition in favour of First Nations

Pro-separatist Albertans wave flags outside Elections Alberta's head office in Edmonton, May 4, 2026. (Sean Amato, CityNews)

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 13, 2026 4:22 pm.

An Alberta judge has quashed a separatist petition, saying the provincial government had a duty to consult with First Nations.

Justice Shaina Leonard says the petition should never have been issued.

Lawyers for several Alberta First Nations had argued the province’s referendum process and its use by separatists are unconstitutional, as there’s no requirement for Indigenous consultation.

They also said separation would violate treaty rights.

Lawyers for the province defended the process and pushed for the separatist petition to play out.

Premier Danielle Smith has said if the petition got enough signatures, the group’s question would be put on a ballot this fall.

More coming.

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