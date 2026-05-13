Person struck by train on Stouffville line near Centennial GO

A GO Transit train is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 13, 2026 9:17 am.

Last Updated May 13, 2026 9:40 am.

GO Transit service along the Stouffville line is experiencing significant delays after a person was struck by a train near Centennial GO in Markham.

According to the transit agency, the area is now under the control of emergency personnel, and trains can’t pass through until an investigation is complete.

York police say the incident happened at Euclid and Eureka streets. No road closures are in effect but a large police presence is expected in the area.

GO Transit said the Old Elm GO train departing at 9:08 a.m. has been cancelled. Riders are being told to board the next train from Unionville GO at 10:39 a.m. that will make all stops to Union Station.

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