Safety alert issued after Toronto police say small dog killed, owner injured by larger dog

Toronto police officers say they’re trying to locate an off-leash dog that killed a smaller dog and injured its owner after an incident in the city’s west end Tuesday afternoon.

According to a public safety alert issued by the Toronto Police Service, 12 Division officers were called to the Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West area at around 4:10 p.m. for an assault call involving a larger dog described as an abandoned, brown pit bull mix.

“The small dog was killed as a result of the attack, and the owner sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

“This attack was unprovoked. The off-leash dog is currently unaccounted for.”

Officers released images captured by surveillance video as part of an attempt to find the dog, noting Toronto Animal Services is also involved in the investigation.

Investigators encouraged anyone who spots the dog involved to call 911 as soon as possible.

News Release – Public Safety Alert, Abandoned Off-Leash Dog Warning, Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West areahttps://t.co/8ISxmgDhRu pic.twitter.com/IFkH8skBMd — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) May 13, 2026