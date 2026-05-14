26 ‘low-risk’ air passengers being contacted about hantavirus: Canada’s top doctor

More than two dozen Canadians are believed to have had a potential exposure to hantavirus health officials said, however their risk and the risk to the public remains low.

By Nicole Ireland and Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted May 14, 2026 11:43 am.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 12:16 pm.

TORONTO — Canada’s chief medical officer of health says 26 people across the country are being contacted by public health authorities to monitor for hantavirus symptoms, though they are deemed “low risk.”

Dr. Joss Reimer says all of the passengers shared flights with someone with hantavirus, but it’s believed they didn’t have close contact with anyone who was sick or sit near them.

She says European public health officials had deemed them to be at no risk, but Canada is taking a “precautionary approach and we have deemed them to be minimal or low risk as opposed to no risk.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada is not suggesting the low-risk people isolate, but Reimer says provincial and territorial public health agencies may do so as they do more detailed risk assessments.

Reimer says nine people have been classified as high-risk contacts and are isolating in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia because they were either passengers on the affected cruise ship or had close contact with someone infected with hantavirus on a flight.

She says no one in Canada has shown any symptoms of hantavirus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Nicole Ireland and Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Joss Reimer, provides an updates about the Andes Hantavirus and actions taken by the Government of Canada during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Thursday, May 14, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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