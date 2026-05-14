Alleged impaired driver crashes stolen school bus into Ajax McDonald’s drive‑thru

Durham police were called around 11:30 p.m. on May 11 after reports of a shortened school bus driving erratically near Taunton Road West and Westney Road North. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 14, 2026 8:27 am.

A 38‑year‑old man is facing a string of charges after police say he crashed a stolen school bus into a McDonald’s drive‑thru barrier in Ajax late Monday night while impaired.

Durham police were called around 11:30 p.m. on May 11 after reports of a shortened school bus driving erratically near Taunton Road West and Westney Road North, near 5th Concession Road.

Witnesses told officers the bus attempted to enter the McDonald’s drive‑thru before smashing into the barrier.

Officers arrived quickly and conducted a traffic stop, bringing the bus to a safe halt. Police say the driver showed clear signs of impairment and was arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.

Bus stolen from North York yard, police say

Investigators later determined the bus had been stolen from a bus yard in North York, where the suspect allegedly broke in, took the vehicle, and may have collided with other parked buses while fleeing.

Police say the man also stole radios and keys belonging to other vehicles in the yard.

During the investigation, the suspect initially gave officers a false name but was later properly identified.

Tanner Jon Davis, 38, of no fixed address, is charged with impaired operation, impaired operation – exceed, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing police and three counts of breaching probation.

He was held for a bail hearing.

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