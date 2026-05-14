OPP officer charged with manslaughter in fatal Turkey Point shooting: SIU

The Special Investigations Unit vehicle is shown in this undated photo. GETTY IMAGES

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 14, 2026 6:20 pm.

Last Updated May 14, 2026 7:31 pm.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with manslaughter in connection to a fatal shooting at Turkey Point in Norfolk County last August.

The incident, which claimed the life of a 22-year-old man, occurred on August 12, 2025.

“OPP officers on Lake Erie attempted to stop the operator of a personal watercraft,” an SIU released explained.

“The man did not stop, parked the watercraft at the MacDonald Turkey Point Marina and entered a wooded area on foot. In the course of his subsequent arrest, an officer discharged his firearm at the man. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Following an SIU investigation, Cst. Quade Odrowski was charged with a single count of manslaughter.

He was arrested at SIU headquarters on Thursday morning and was later released on an undertaking with conditions.

He’ll be back in court in Simcoe on June 2, 2026.

“As the matter is before the courts, and in consideration of the fair trial interests of the accused, the SIU will not provide further comment on the investigation.”

OPP Association President David Sabatini released the following statement on the matter:

“The OPP Association supports Provincial Constable Quade Odrowski, and all of our members involved on the night of August 12, 2025, at Turkey Point.  Our members have cooperated with the investigation led by the Special Investigations Unit, as mandated by law.  As part of the OPP Association’s support of PC Odrowski, we provide him with legal counsel and will fully support a legal defence as the matter proceeds through the justice system. Anytime a police interaction results in the loss of life there are serious and far-reaching impacts for all those involved and affected. The upcoming judicial process will be long and stressful and we urge all OPPA Members who are impacted by this incident to reach out for professional and or peer mental health supports.”

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