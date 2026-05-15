Ontario’s top court expected to release decision today in Peter Nygard’s appeal

Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Posted May 15, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated May 15, 2026 5:14 am.

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court is expected to release its decision today in the case of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who is contesting his sexual assault convictions and prison sentence.

Nygard, 84, was convicted of four counts of sexual assault in 2023 and sentenced to 11 years in prison, amounting to nearly seven years behind bars after factoring in the time he spent in custody before and during trial.

The charges stemmed from allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s, as multiple women — one of whom was 16 years old at the time of the offence — accused Nygard of sexually assaulting them at his company’s headquarters in Toronto.

Nygard’s appeal argued his sentence was excessive and the trial judge made several errors in law, including the admission of expert testimony on the effects of trauma.

In its written submissions, the Crown argued that admitting the testimony of clinical psychologist Lori Haskell was a “harmless error” that did not mislead the jury or cause a miscarriage of justice.

Nygard is asking the Appeal Court to quash his conviction or set it aside and order a new trial. He is also seeking to have his sentence reduced.

The founder of a now-defunct women’s clothing company, Nygard stepped down as chairman after U.S. authorities raided his New York offices six years ago.

The criminal charges he faced in Manitoba were stayed last fall after a judge found records of police interviews with the complainant in 1993 were destroyed without justifiable reasons. The judge concluded that represented a violation of Nygard’s right to a fair trial.

Prosecutors in Manitoba initially opted not to lay charges in 2020, but the province later sent the investigation to Saskatchewan Justice for an independent review, resulting in Nygard’s arrest.

Nygard’s legal team filed a defamation lawsuit last month targeting both provincial governments, as well as Winnipeg police and others. Those claims have not been tested in court.

Nygard faces a trial on sex charges in Quebec as well as extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. He has denied all allegations against him.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2026.

Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto's CN Tower 'freezes' over as Drake rolls out new album 'Iceman'

Drake bathed Toronto's iconic CN Tower in an icy blue glow late Thursday to promote his new album "Iceman," and tease two more, drawing crowds of eager fans who gathered at its base. The 553-metre landmark...

5m ago

'It's insane': Gas prices poised to stay high all summer, upending budgets and travel

MONTREAL — Since gas prices started climbing in March, Sarah Bradley has found herself bargain hunting across multiple grocery stores in Montreal. “Before, I’m a one-stop shop person,” she said....

3h ago

Driver in Mississauga hit-and-run turns himself in to police

Police in Peel Region say the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Mississauga is now in custody. Investigators say a 70-year-old woman had just gotten out of her truck to inspect the height...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks, festivals and food

It's Victoria Day weekend and the weather is set to improve just in time for it. Keep in mind, Line 6 of the TTC will be fully closed for the weekend. Here are some of the events happening this weekend: Victoria...

20h ago

Top Stories

Toronto's CN Tower 'freezes' over as Drake rolls out new album 'Iceman'

Drake bathed Toronto's iconic CN Tower in an icy blue glow late Thursday to promote his new album "Iceman," and tease two more, drawing crowds of eager fans who gathered at its base. The 553-metre landmark...

5m ago

'It's insane': Gas prices poised to stay high all summer, upending budgets and travel

MONTREAL — Since gas prices started climbing in March, Sarah Bradley has found herself bargain hunting across multiple grocery stores in Montreal. “Before, I’m a one-stop shop person,” she said....

3h ago

Driver in Mississauga hit-and-run turns himself in to police

Police in Peel Region say the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Mississauga is now in custody. Investigators say a 70-year-old woman had just gotten out of her truck to inspect the height...

14h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Victoria Day with fireworks, festivals and food

It's Victoria Day weekend and the weather is set to improve just in time for it. Keep in mind, Line 6 of the TTC will be fully closed for the weekend. Here are some of the events happening this weekend: Victoria...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Summer-like warmth on the way

Put the sweaters and scarves away, warm weather is finally arriving. The details in our seven-day forecast.

10h ago

1:15
26 Canadians monitored for potential exposure to hantavirus

More than two dozen Canadians are believed to have had a potential exposure to hantavirus health officials said, however their risk and the risk to the public remains low.

19h ago

1:04
These are the names Toronto chose for its new electric ferries

The City of Toronto has unveiled the names of its new electric ferries, set to arrive in late 2026 and early 2027.

20h ago

0:53
Speeding near Parkside Drive on the rise since speed camera ban: residents

Residents near Parkside Drive say they have collected data that indicates a dramatic rise in speeding since the province banned speed cameras.

20h ago

2:45
Double homicide shooting in Vaughan believed to be targeted

York Regional Police say they believe the double fatal shooting at a Vaughan neighbourhood was targeting the two men that were killed.

21h ago

More Videos