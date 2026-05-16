Driver plows into pedestrians in Italy’s Modena, 8 injured, 4 critically, mayor says

Financial Police patrol a scene after a car incident in a street of Modena, Italy, Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Lapresse via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 16, 2026 1:25 pm.

Last Updated May 16, 2026 2:46 pm.

ROME (AP) — A driver plowed into pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena on Saturday, injuring eight people, four of them critically, local authorities said.

Mayor Massimo Mezzetti said no one was killed in the dramatic crash but four victims were in serious condition. He said a woman was pinned against a shop window and required the amputation of both legs.

The driver is a 31-year-old man born in Bergamo and raised in the province of Modena, Mezzetti said. He was detained and was being questioned at police headquarters as authorities worked to determine whether he was under the influence of substances or acted deliberately, the mayor said.

Mezzetti said the vehicle entered one of the city’s main streets and the man “drove onto the sidewalk, sending several people flying,” before crashing into the shop window.

At least eight people were injured, four of them in very serious condition, according to the mayor. Victims were taken to hospitals in Modena and Bologna, including by helicopter for the most critical cases.

The driver attempted to flee but was stopped first by some of the citizens involved in the crash and then by police and taken to headquarters for questioning.

Witnesses reported the man was holding a knife, but he did not manage to stab anyone, the mayor said, adding that investigators are still working to determine whether the act was deliberate or linked to other causes.

“Whatever the nature, it is a very serious act,” Mezzetti said. “If it were an attack, it would be even more serious.”

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni called the incident “extremely serious” in a social media post and expressed solidarity with the victims and their families.

Meloni thanked citizens who intervened to help stop the suspect and praised law enforcement, adding she was in contact with local authorities and expected the suspect to be held fully accountable.

Emergency services, including police, carabinieri and financial police, responded to the scene, which was cordoned off as ambulances treated victims in the street.

The Associated Press


Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian isolating in B.C. tests "presumptive positive" for hantavirus

British Columbia's provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on board a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a "presumptive...

1h ago

Talks between TTC and CUPE Local 2 extended until 6 p.m.

Efforts to avoid a strike by Toronto Transit Commission employees are going into overtime. A statement released early Saturday morning says both the TTC and CUPE Local 2 have agreed to extend talks...

4h ago

Several organic microgreen brands recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Several organic microgreen brands are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 65-gram packages of broccoli, mild mix and spring mix organic microgreens...

5h ago

Brampton man facing charges in alleged illegal towing investigation

A 39-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection with an illegal towing investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation on May 1 after receiving multiple reports of vehicles...

6h ago

Top Stories

Canadian isolating in B.C. tests "presumptive positive" for hantavirus

British Columbia's provincial health officer says one of the four Canadians isolating in the province who had been on board a cruise ship where there was a hantavirus outbreak has received a "presumptive...

1h ago

Talks between TTC and CUPE Local 2 extended until 6 p.m.

Efforts to avoid a strike by Toronto Transit Commission employees are going into overtime. A statement released early Saturday morning says both the TTC and CUPE Local 2 have agreed to extend talks...

4h ago

Several organic microgreen brands recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

Several organic microgreen brands are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says 65-gram packages of broccoli, mild mix and spring mix organic microgreens...

5h ago

Brampton man facing charges in alleged illegal towing investigation

A 39-year-old Brampton man is facing charges in connection with an illegal towing investigation. Police in Peel Region say they began an investigation on May 1 after receiving multiple reports of vehicles...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Hot weather on the way for the Greater Toronto Area

Temperatures are expected to reach their hottest point so far this year. CityNews Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

21h ago

4:08
Warm weekend with a storm risk on Saturday

Temperatures will be above seasonal and remain very warm throughout the entire long weekend, with a slight chance of showers on Saturday.

May 15, 2026 4:27 pm EST EST

2:27
Ontario gas prices expected to remain high during travel season

While experts say Ontario gas prices are expected to remain high during the summer travel season, some residents are still determined to follow through on their camping plans no matter the cost.

May 15, 2026 10:45 am EST EST

2:13
Drake's 'Iceman' album drop takes over Toronto: Timeline of events

From 'freezing' the CN Tower to a massive fireworks display, Toronto rapper Drake released his highly anticipated album 'Iceman' in a fashion only true to the louder-than-life artist.

May 15, 2026 10:07 am EST EST

4:08
Hottest temperatures of the year forecasted for Toronto next week

Toronto is in for a warm and sunny long weekend that is only expected to get hotter as temperatures are forecasted to reach up to 29 degrees on Tuesday.

May 15, 2026 4:10 pm EST EST

More Videos