EV sales jump in March as federal rebates return, though market share up slightly

A 2022 Volkswagen ID. 4 EV is shown at a charging station at a Scarborough, Ontario Canadian Tire on Wednesday June 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Nick Murray, The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2026 1:25 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2026 1:47 pm.

OTTAWA — Sales of new electric vehicles jumped in March as Canadian took advantage of the long-awaited return of federal government subsidies.

Data released by Statistics Canada on Thursday shows 21,547 new EVs were purchased in March, the highest since December 2024 — just before the government paused the rebate program.

Ottawa brought back subsidies for new EVs on Feb. 16, after pausing them in January 2025 when money from the previous program ran out.

March sales represented an 83 per cent jump from the month before, and 75 per cent from the same time a year ago.

But market share for EVs is still lagging at just more than 12 per cent of all new vehicles sold.

March did also see a jump for all vehicles, with sales overall jumping 42 per cent month-over-month.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTHA experiencing first hot spell of the season

Toronto and southern Ontario are in for an early taste of summer for the next few days.  Environment and Climate Change Canada says the first hot spell of the season is expected to blanket the...

22m ago

Lab tests confirm first case of hantavirus in Canada

Canada has its first confirmed case of hantavirus. The Public Health Agency of Canada says one of the four Canadians isolating in British Columbia who had been on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak...

9m ago

Mississauga man facing 134 charges after almost 60 kittens rescued in animal cruelty investigation

A Mississauga man is facing hundreds of charges following allegations of animal cruelty. Police in Peel Region opened an investigation after being contacted by Animal Welfare Services regarding multiple...

4h ago

Experts warning of a bad mosquito season ahead

With mosquito season around the corner, experts are warning it could be more intense than in prior years. A chilly, wet spring has done well to keep mosquitoes at bay, but that is about to change with...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTHA experiencing first hot spell of the season

Toronto and southern Ontario are in for an early taste of summer for the next few days.  Environment and Climate Change Canada says the first hot spell of the season is expected to blanket the...

22m ago

Lab tests confirm first case of hantavirus in Canada

Canada has its first confirmed case of hantavirus. The Public Health Agency of Canada says one of the four Canadians isolating in British Columbia who had been on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak...

9m ago

Mississauga man facing 134 charges after almost 60 kittens rescued in animal cruelty investigation

A Mississauga man is facing hundreds of charges following allegations of animal cruelty. Police in Peel Region opened an investigation after being contacted by Animal Welfare Services regarding multiple...

4h ago

Experts warning of a bad mosquito season ahead

With mosquito season around the corner, experts are warning it could be more intense than in prior years. A chilly, wet spring has done well to keep mosquitoes at bay, but that is about to change with...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Mosquito boom looms over Eastern Canada

A cold and wet spring season has set up large parts of the country for a sudden wave of mosquito activity as warmer weather suddenly rolls in. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:29
Several events across the city for Victoria Day long weekend

From North York to Nathan Phillips Square a long list of activities for the family to enjoy across the city for the Victoria Day long weekend! Afua Baah reports.

19h ago

1:03
Tow truck driver killed in workplace accident in Brampton

A 49-year-old man is dead after he was injured in what’s being described as a workplace accident in Brampton.

May 16, 2026 10:09 am EST EST

0:41
Talks between TTC and union extended until 6 p.m.

Talks between the TTC and the union representing electrical workers have been extended until 6 p.m. Saturday. Wages remain the key sticking point.

May 16, 2026 9:31 am EST EST

2:13
Hot weather on the way for the Greater Toronto Area

Temperatures are expected to reach their hottest point so far this year. CityNews Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

May 15, 2026 6:51 pm EST EST

More Videos