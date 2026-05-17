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Lab tests confirm first case of hantavirus in Canada

Passengers wave inside a bus after being disembarked from the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manu Fernandez

By John Marchesan

Posted May 17, 2026 11:33 am.

Canada has its first confirmed case of hantavirus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says one of the four Canadians isolating in British Columbia who had been on a cruise ship where there was an outbreak has tested positive for the virus.

The national microbiology lab in Winnipeg confirmed the positive results on May 16 after the person, who is part of a couple from the Yukon who were isolating, developed “mild symptoms” on Thursday, including a fever and a headache.

A second individual who was a travelling partner of the confirmed case has tested negative, according to the lab.

“There have been no further cases identified at this time. All high-risk contacts are isolating and will continue to be monitored closely by local public health,” Canadian health officials said in a release on Sunday.

More to come

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