Man sentenced to 4 years after shooting and killing friend in bulletproof vest ‘game’

SOOKE — A man who shot and killed his friend while the victim was wearing a bulletproof vest as part of a “game” the pair had played before has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Adam Steenbergen from Sooke, B.C., pleaded guilty to several charges, including manslaughter, after Michael Leier died, and lawyers for both sides asked that he receive the mandatory minimum sentence.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Duncan says in her written ruling that In the early evening of March 12, 2023, Steenbergen fired a round from a Polymer80 semi-automatic firearm at Leier while he was wearing a bulletproof vest.

The decision says the plan was for Steenbergen to shoot at Leier and then Leier would reciprocate.

The vest did not stop the bullet, and Leier died of a single gunshot to the chest that caused bits of bone to break off, perforating the sac around his heart and the aorta.

The judge says that while the killing was not intentional, Leier’s death was “the product of breathtaking recklessness” and Steenbergen will live with the consequences for the rest of his life.

She says Sooke, B.C., is a small town and Leier’s death has impacted many people.

Duncan says the two had attended a party together earlier in the evening and Leier drove Steenbergen home, where the two drank alcohol and used cocaine.

They later drove up a remote logging road, got stuck in the snow, and decided to go shooting in the bush where Steenbergen helped Leier put on the bulletproof vest.

“The plan was for Steenbergen to shoot at Leier and then Leier would reciprocate. The two of them had done this before, but with a different bulletproof vest,” the decision says.

Duncan says when Steenbergen realized that his friend was not faking the injury he tried to help and dragged him back to the truck.

She says Steenbergen could not get cell service and ran for 20 minutes to wave down a passing vehicle that was able to transport the injured man toward Sooke where they were able to get cell service while he tried to perform CPR.

The group eventually met paramedics but Leier had died.

In her decision Duncan says Steenbergen’s lawyer said his client is deeply remorseful.

“His actions occurred when he was visibly and heavily intoxicated. They were the product of reckless, drug-fuelled bravado. Two friends were out for fun, but guns, drugs and alcohol are far too often a deadly combination.”

She says Steenbergen addressed some of Leier family members in court.

“Mr. Steenbergen’s words were simple but clearly from the heart and gut wrenching for him to deliver. There can be no question that his remorse is genuine and he is scarred forever by what he did and the consequential damage caused to so many,” she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2026

The Canadian Press