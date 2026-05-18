Frank Hayden, Canadian researcher who helped spearhead Special Olympics, dies at 96

Special Olympics Canada says Frank Hayden, whose research in the 1960s spearheaded the creation of the Special Olympics globally, has died.

The organization says in a post on its website that Hayden died Saturday at 96 and is survived by four children, seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Raised in St. Catharines, Ont., it says his research in the 1960s that exercise would be beneficial for people with intellectual disabilities led to the creation of the Special Olympics.

Founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver on July 20, 1968, the Special Olympics provides athletic training and competitions for millions of athletes with intellectual disabilities in more than 170 countries.

Hayden was later inducted into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame, appointed a companion of the Order of Canada and had a school in Burlington, Ont., named after him.

Gail Hamamoto, CEO of Special Olympics Canada, says his work opened doors for people with intellectual disabilities to discover their full potential through sport.

“We mourn this tremendous loss with profound gratitude for everything he gave to this movement and to the athletes who inspired his life’s work,” said Hamamoto in the organization’s online tribute.

His obituary says a celebration of life will be held June 19 at Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2026.

Aaron Sousa, The Canadian Press



