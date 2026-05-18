Man wanted in two separate sex assault investigations: Toronto police

Police are on the hunt for an unknown man who is wanted in connection with two separate sexual assault cases across Toronto.

According to investigators, the first assault was reported on May 15, near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue. Detectives say the man approached a victim at 4:15 p.m. and sexually assaulted them.

Less than two hours later, police say the same man approached another victim in the area and sexually assaulted them as well.

The suspect is described as a man who stands between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten, with a heavy build and braided hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, brown and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.