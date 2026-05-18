Shooting at San Diego mosque kills 3 men and both suspects are dead, police say

People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego Monday, May 18, 2026, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Julie Watson, The Associated Press

Posted May 18, 2026 3:36 pm.

Last Updated May 18, 2026 5:38 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A shooting at a San Diego mosque on Monday killed three men, and two teenage suspects are also dead, the police chief said.

A mosque security guard was among the dead in what is being described as a hate crime at the Islamic Center of San Diego, San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said at a news conference at a neighborhood park across from the scene.

The center is the largest mosque in San Diego County and includes the Al Rashid School that offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran for students ages 5 and up, according to its website.

Aerial TV footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands and being walked out of the parking lot of the center that is surrounded by scores of police vehicles. The white mosque is in a neighborhood of homes, apartments and strip malls with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets.

Wahl said the case is being investigated as a hate crime but did not give more details.

Imam Taha Hassane, standing next to the chief at the news conference, said the center focused on interfaith relations and community building, and that a group of non-Muslims had been touring the mosque earlier Monday to learn about Islam.

The Islamic Center’s website says its mission is to not only serve the Muslim population but also “work with the larger community to serve the less fortunate, to educate, and to better our nation.” Five daily prayers are held there, and the mosque works with other organizations and people of all faiths on social causes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on the social platform X.

Julie Watson, The Associated Press





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