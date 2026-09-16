Why Auston Matthews is still a Toronto Maple Leaf

TORONTO — From confusion to conviction.

The last time Auston Matthews addressed local reporters at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ west-side headquarters — one month removed from a season-ending knee injury and two years away from unrestricted free agency — the captain dropped a quote that hung over the fanbase like an ominous raincloud on a summer day.

“I can’t predict the future.”

Well, the organization he represents has undergone wholesale changes between the captain’s trips to the podium.

Enter an aggressive new GM; a familiar and offensively minded new head coach and legendary power-play coach; one of the scariest point bombs in the league; a longtime pal and complementary forward who can skate top-six; a starting goaltender bound for the Hall of Fame; and, of course, the club’s first No. 1 draftee since Matthews and most talented setup man since the last one skipped town.

No, Matthews — nor John Chayka, nor your favourite rumour monger — still cannot predict the future. But as he breaks into his 11th training camp with Toronto, Matthews asserts his devotion to the present.

“My intent was always to be here,” Matthews said Wednesday, one day before his 29th birthday. “With the way things finished last year — the general manager gets fired before the season’s over; there’s obviously a lot of incoming change — you never really know who’s coming in, what their plan is, what they think.”

So, while a trio of his fellow American gold medallists (Connor Hellebuyck, Dylan Larkin, Brady Tkachuk) demanded trades from their own disappointing NHL clubs, Matthews chose to step back, lay low, fire up the red light, pour his energy into rehab, and watch Chayka cook.

Chayka and his chief advisor, Matthews’ record-book victim Mats Sundin, held several conversations over a hectic off-season, both as a group and individually. Personnel, tactics, and culture were discussed.

Matthews arrived at those meetings in a unique spot. For the first time, the onetime Hart winner knew how it felt to be a team champion (Milan 2026) and how it felt to miss the playoffs completely. As the franchise’s drivers drilled into the details, sources say, Matthews was focused only on how the Leafs can win.

The smoothness of the centre’s recovery, the fortuitous lottery bounce, the improvements on the back end, and Jim Hiller’s open communication and vow to implement an up-tempo game plan “that the players will be excited to play” all gave Matthews hope that Toronto could get back on the rails for the Chayka era.

Any worry that the new boss might envision a rebuild vanished.

“With John here now, I really like what he’s done this summer. I think he’s made some great changes, brought in some great people, some great players, great outside hires as well, and it’s been great so far meeting everybody,” Matthews said. “It’s been super positive. Great energy at the rink.”

Hiller worked with a young Matthews for years as the Leafs’ power-play coach, and the two have maintained a friendship since. They’ll work together to jolt the three-time Rocket champ back into the goal-scoring elite.

“This is, for me, as excited as he’s been in my time talking to him,” Hiller said. “I’ve just really appreciated where our relationship is today, how it’s grown over the years, and he gives me confidence right now when I speak with him.

“So, I don’t know what exactly that looks like or what number (of goals) that translates into. But when you talk to your captain, and your captain instills confidence in you, then I would say you’re in a pretty good place.”

Matthews and those around him insist he is in a good place, healthwise, after battling back and wrist injuries in addition to the Grade 3 MCL tear and quad contusion that have left surgical scars on his left knee.

Chayka assures his MVP is “full go, 100 per cent” after six months working with world-class rehabilitation specialists and trainers, seeking every extra edge for improvement.

“More importantly,” Chayka said, “he’s smiling and he’s having fun and he’s engaging with his teammates and he’s being the great leader that he is.”

He’s been leading captain’s skates at Ford Performance Centre for two weeks now, and shutdown defenceman Jake McCabe assures 34 looks “fantastic — just like always.”

Sergei Bobrovsky is relieved he only needs to face that curl-and-snap laser in practice.

“I’m so happy that I’m not gonna play against him,” Bobrovsky said. “He’s got everything on him — shot, size, vision, everything. So, to see him in the practices and to be around him, it’s an honour.”

McCabe adds: “I mean, he’s as professional as it gets. And you know he’s taking care of himself. I kinda forgot about the knee, to be honest with you. Honestly, it doesn’t look like anything changed.”

Something did change last season, though.

Injury, inconsistency and, for stretches, an incompetent power-play, conspired to push Matthews down to career lows in goals (27) and points (53). For the first time in seven seasons, the 2024 Selke finalist finished as a minus skater (dash-4).

The fire dimmed. The joy Matthews exhibited freely in Italy and during the Team USA mini parade through Miami and D.C. was scarce upon return.

“The expectations for myself are always high,” Matthews said. “So that was a frustrating year last year, of course. But it’s a new season. We’ve had a lot of time to think about it. And going into this year, I’m feeling as good as possible.”

The Atlantic Division is only getting tougher. Toronto might survive without a 69-goal Matthews; it cannot thrive without, say, a 45-goal Matthews.

“I want to score. I want to produce. I want to win, most importantly,” Matthews said.

“When you look at the best players, they’re constantly consistent, and I want to be in that category. The last couple years haven’t gone how I wanted them to personally, and it’s just trying to get back to that level and produce. I’m excited to be able to show that this year.”

Thursday’s excitement at Leafs HQ will revolve around Hiller’s first crack at forward lines and whether Matthews and Gavin McKenna will hop over the boards together, just a couple of first-overalls filling nets.

“Let’s have the suspense build,” the coach smiled, when a peek at the whiteboard was requested.

“We’ve played with each other a little bit at some of these scrimmages,” Matthews revealed. “You just watch, and it’s really evident that he’s an extremely gifted player. He’s a full-package player. He sees the ice well. His hands are quick. He can pass. He can shoot. He’s deceptive. Extremely smart.

“We’ve had some nice moments in summer scrimmages so far, and it’s been fun. He’s going to continue to get better, and I’m sure there’ll be an opportunity at some point where we’re going to play together, and I’m sure it’ll be a lot of fun.”

Fun, huh?

That’s what was missing in these parts last winter. That’s what will be hard to tap into if Matthews, the Nation, or the general manager starts ruminating over that unpredictable future.

“So, my message to fans is: Just enjoy it. Like, I know there’s a lot of talk about him and his contractual status,” Chayka said.

“One day he won’t be a Toronto Maple Leaf. Hopefully, that ends with retirement. But ultimately, being able to have the privilege of working with him and watching him — again, not only on the ice but off the ice — it’s a great honour for us.

“We’re excited to link arms with him and walk side by side as we try to accomplish a really hard goal.”

Translation: Win a Stanley Cup. In Toronto, Canada. Fishbowl and rumour mill. Pessimism and positivity and passion all knotted together.

“That’s all I know,” Matthews said. “I definitely don’t take that for granted, to play somewhere where the fans, the city, are heavily invested in the team. They care and they want to see us succeed.

“You know, there’s good days and there’s bad days. But it’s something I try to never take for granted because it truly is very special, very unique to play in a market like this. And I try to make the most of it.”