Snowbirds grounded until early 2030s while new planes built

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform a flypast over the National Capital Region, as seen from Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 19, 2026 11:43 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2026 12:26 pm.

The federal government says the Canadian Forces Snowbirds team is being grounded until the early 2030s while its aging planes are replaced.

It says the modern CT-157 Siskin II aircraft will take over for the CT-114 Tutor jets.

This year will be the aerial acrobatic squadron’s final season with its Tutor fleet.

Defence Minister David McGuinty is to announce details today at the team’s home base, 15 Wing Moose Jaw in Saskatchewan.

The Tutor planes were introduced in the 1960s.

The Snowbirds, formed in 1971, have performed at thousands of air shows and will continue to be based in Moose Jaw.

“This will ensure that Canada continues its strong tradition of air demonstration capability with a modern fleet that will ultimately rebuild to the team’s distinctive nine-plane formation,” the government said in a statement.

There has been speculation about the future of the squadron.

Federal Opposition Conservative Fraser Tolmie raised the issue earlier this month.

He told question period that air shows across North America are “quietly being told” they can’t book the Snowbirds for events in 2027 and that this summer will be their final season.

McGuinty had said that the team’s fleet is approaching the end of its life, but the Snowbirds would continue air demonstrations as long as the planes remain safe.

Tolmie, who represents Moose Jaw and is a former mayor of the city, has said it’s time to get the ball rolling on a replacement fleet contract and “save our Snowbirds.”

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