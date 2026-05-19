Halton police dismantle drug and gun network in largest firearms seizure in service history

Police say the takedown resulted in the seizure of 24 handguns, all traced back to the United States, 20 prohibited over‑capacity magazines and ammunition. Photo: Halton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 19, 2026 11:34 am.

Last Updated May 19, 2026 11:38 am.

Halton police have taken down a drug‑trafficking and firearms network operating across the GTA, seizing two dozen U.S.‑sourced handguns and large quantities of cocaine and opioids in what investigators are calling the largest firearm seizure in the police force’s history.

The six‑month investigation, dubbed Project Cyprus, targeted a coordinated criminal operation moving drugs and weapons through Halton, Toronto, York and Durham regions. Detectives obtained 75 judicial authorizations during the probe, culminating in the execution of nine search warrants at homes and vehicles in Vaughan and Oshawa.

Police say the takedown resulted in the seizure of 24 handguns, all traced back to the United States, 20 prohibited over‑capacity magazines and ammunition.

Alongside the weapons, officers recovered a large quantity of controlled substances and cash, including:

  • 16.5 kilograms of cocaine
  • More than 16,000 Oxycodone tablets
  • 3,000 millilitres of liquid hydrocodone
  • 10,500 millilitres of liquid codeine
  • More than $375,000 in bundled Canadian currency and cryptocurrency

Police say the combined seizures represent a major disruption to a high‑volume trafficking pipeline supplying drugs and guns across the GTA.

Four suspects are now facing a combined total of more than 30 criminal charges: Tevin Moulton, 31; Duo Chao “Jason” Xue, 29; Sebastian Machado, 26; and Todd Woodman, 36.

Photo: Halton police.

Charges include firearms trafficking, drug trafficking, possession of prohibited devices, and possession of proceeds of crime.

In a statement, Deputy Chief Roger Wilkie said the operation highlights the dangers posed by illegal firearms entering Canada from the U.S.

“The smuggling of illegal firearms into our communities – fuelling violence and threatening our sense of security – goes against who we are,” said Wilkie.

“It targets our families, our neighbourhoods, and our way of life. We will not tolerate it. We will not tolerate those who profit from violence. We will not tolerate those who traffic weapons in our communities. And we will not tolerate organized networks that put lives at risk.”

Police say the investigation remains active, and additional charges or arrests are possible.

“Every one of these weapons represents a potential tragedy prevented. What is particularly concerning – and frankly alarming – is that all of the firearms seized in this investigation originated from the United States,” said Chief of Police Stephen Tanner.

“The vast majority of crime guns seized in Halton Region and surrounding areas originate from the U.S.”

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