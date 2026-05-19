Poilievre names new chief of staff after Ian Todd announces retirement

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is getting a new top aide after Ian Todd announced plans to retire this summer.

Steve Outhouse will take on the role of chief of staff in addition to his job as Conservative campaign manager, while Aaron Wudrick will serve as deputy chief of staff.

In a letter to the Conservative caucus and staff in Poilievre’s office, Todd says he remains fully committed to the leader and the future of the Conservative movement.

He says he looks forward to the day Poilievre becomes prime minister and Canada “reaches its full potential once again.”

Poilievre thanked Todd for his half-century of service to Canada and said he did a “phenomenal” job in his office over the last four years.

Todd is the latest high-profile staff member to leave Poilievre’s office, after his director of communications Katy Merrifield announced her departure earlier this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press