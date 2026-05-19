Robert K. Irving, ‘heart and soul’ of J.D. Irving, Ltd., dies after cancer battle

FREDERICTON — Robert K. Irving, a key executive at New Brunswick forestry and shipbuilding giant J.D. Irving Ltd., has died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer.

Irving’s family said in a statement that he died Tuesday surrounded by his immediate family in Moncton, N.B. He is survived by his wife, four children and four grandchildren.

“Mr. Irving passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his wife of 39 years, Jill, and their four children, Megan, Meredith, Olivia, and R.J.,” the family said in a news release.

“We are immensely grateful for his leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the values, as well as to the employees, customers, and the communities we serve.”

The family added that he was “the heart and soul” of the company, “building and guiding it with passion, resilience, and purpose.”

A spokesperson for the family said last year that Irving had successful surgery for cancer in July 2025 and was undergoing treatment, but did not specify the type of cancer.

Irving was born in Saint John, N.B., on Dec. 3, 1954. After graduating from Acadia University with a business degree, Irving in 1977 established J.D. Irving Ltd.’s operations in Moncton, where he lived for the rest of his life, according to his family.

Irving, who was co-CEO along with his brother Jim Irving, received the Order of New Brunswick in 2024, in recognition of his extensive community involvement and contributions to the province.

He has also been inducted into the New Brunswick Business Hall of Fame, the Canadian Agriculture Hall of Fame and the P.E.I. Business Hall of Fame.

Family was also an important part of Irving’s life, his family says, and he represented the fifth generation of the family business.

J.D. Irving employs about 20,000 people across various sectors, including agriculture, forestry and shipbuilding.

In a statement posted by the Irving company online, the family says funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2026.

Eli Ridder, The Canadian Press