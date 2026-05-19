Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Toronto, GTA as temperatures set to cool down

Strong thunderstorms are expected to hit the GTA and Toronto Tuesday night, ending the season's first heat wave. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your forecast.

By Meredith Bond

Posted May 19, 2026 5:25 pm.

Last Updated May 19, 2026 7:18 pm.

A severe thunderstorm yellow watch has been issued for Toronto and the GTA as the first heat spell of the season will be wrapping up. The affected areas also include York Region, Peel Region, and Halton Region.

A red severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Hamilton and the Northern Niagara Region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued the alert after two humid days of temperatures in the 30s.

The severe thunderstorms are expected to hit late this afternoon and into the evening along with a sharp cold front. Main threats with these storms include winds gusting between 90 to 110 kilometres per hour and up to quarter-sized hail.

The strongest storms will remain further west along Lake Huron shorelines and into southwestern Ontario, where damaging winds and large hail are possible.

Tornado warnings have also been issued in the London region.

A yellow heat warning also remains in effect for those same areas, but temperatures are set to drop dramatically following the storm with highs on Wednesday only reaching 15 degrees.

The cooler weather will continue through the weekend before another expected warm-up next week.

File photo of a thunderstorm in the city of Toronto. Photo: Chris Bandera. Chris Bandera
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