The province has unveiled the proposed route for the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, a west‑to‑east crude oil pipeline project that would stretch roughly 3,300 kilometres from Hardisty, Alberta, to Sarnia, Ontario.

The announcement was made Monday in Calgary by Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who framed the corridor as a historic infrastructure project designed to reduce Canada’s reliance on foreign oil imports and strengthen domestic supply chains.

The proposed corridor would move an estimated 500,000 barrels of oil per day, with the potential to expand to 800,000 barrels per day for domestic use and export markets. The route would terminate in Sarnia, Ont., home to major refining capacity and existing energy and shipping infrastructure.

Ontario is also exploring potential pipeline extensions to new and existing ports, including a possible link to the Port of Churchill, in partnership with Manitoba and the Manitoba‑Crown Indigenous Corporation. Officials say these extensions could open new tidewater access points for Canadian oil to reach global markets.

Ford said the corridor is central to protecting Canadian workers and strengthening the national economy.

“Our plan to build the Northern Shield Energy Corridor is a plan to protect workers in Ontario, Alberta and every part of the country,” Ford said. “We’re going to keep working to build a more secure, united and resilient Canadian economy… and help get Canadian energy to new markets across the country and around the world.”

Smith said the project would better connect Alberta’s energy resources with Canadian consumers and refineries.

“A new west‑east pipeline will connect Canadian energy with Canadian consumers while laying the foundation for future growth,” she said.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also endorsed the corridor, calling it a generator of “national wealth.”