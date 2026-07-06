Suspects sought after smash‑and‑grab robbery at Richmond Hill electronics store

When police arrived, they learned two suspects — each armed with at least one metal object — had entered the store and immediately began smashing glass display cases. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 6, 2026 10:43 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) are asking for the public’s help identifying two men after an alleged smash‑and‑grab robbery at a commercial business in Richmond Hill over the weekend.

Officers were called to the area of High Tech Road and Red Maple Road around 3:20 p.m. on July 5 following reports of a robbery in progress.

When police arrived, they learned two suspects — each armed with at least one metal object — had entered the store and immediately began smashing glass display cases. The pair grabbed a quantity of electronics before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say the suspects ran to a waiting black Ford F‑250 pickup truck, driven by a third accomplice. The truck was later determined to be stolen from Toronto and was last seen heading southbound on Hwy. 404.

No injuries were reported.

Suspect one is male, white, 30–40 years old, approximately 5-foot-6. He was last seen wearing an orange T‑shirt, grey pants, white shoes, a black‑and‑white hat, medical mask and gloves.

Police say he has a distinctive tattoo on his right forearm featuring four large characters.

Suspect two is described as male, white, 30–40 years old, approximately 5-foot-6. He was wearing a dark blue T‑shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a black hat. He has a large floral‑style tattoo covering his left upper arm.

No suspect description was available for the driver.

The York Regional Police Hold‑Up Unit continues to investigate and is appealing for witnesses.

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