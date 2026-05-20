Carney lays out pipeline conditions before talks with Eby on B.C.’s priorities

Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks beside B.C. Premier David Eby in Vancouver, on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By Chuck Chiang and Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press

Posted May 20, 2026 12:55 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2026 2:56 pm.

VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Mark Carney and British Columbia Premier David Eby have agreed to enter negotiations on B.C.’s economic priorities and Ottawa’s role in national development projects.

Carney met with Eby in a closed-door meeting in Vancouver Wednesday, shortly after the prime minister spoke to B.C. business leaders at a separate event where he outlined prerequisites for a possible pipeline championed by Alberta.

At the event hosted by the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, Carney noted that the pipeline would only go ahead with the creation of the Pathways carbon capture project as well as substantial economic benefits for B.C. and “non-negotiable” consultation with First Nations.

“One of the benefits of actually sitting down and talking about these things, as opposed to litigating about these things across federal government and provinces, is that it develops a shared understanding, a recognition of what needs to be done, an understanding of why this is the right thing to do,” Carney told the Board of Trade before entering talks with Eby.

“And that’s where we’re moving between the two governments.”

The Eby-Carney meeting came after Ottawa’s handling of the national development file was repeatedly criticized by the premier, who has said Alberta should not be rewarded for “bad behaviour,” and that Canada cannot work if “separatist premiers” get all the attention of the federal government.

Eby said Wednesday ahead of his meeting with Carney that part of friendship is telling each other the truth, including that developing the economy must be in line with protecting the environment.

He said that includes the moratorium on oil tanker traffic off B.C.’s north coast, that has been raised as a potential impediment to any new pipeline from Alberta to the B.C. coast.

“Part of the truth for British Columbia is that development work that we’re doing, developing our economy, has to go hand in hand with environmental protection for the next generation, including the north coast tanker ban,” Eby said.

“That is crucially important for British Columbians, protecting our pristine north coast, as well as ensuring we have that balance, and I know the prime minister shares those values too.”

Eby has been critical of the federal government after Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith last week signed an agreement that could see pipeline construction begin next year.

The proposed project has no agreed route or private proponent.

Eby has urged the prime minister to focus more on projects being advanced by B.C., a point he reiterated Wednesday.

“”When I think about what I’m hoping for out of this meeting, it’s a fair share for British Columbia of federal investment that the prime minister is committed to for this country and a fair share of federal enthusiasm for the projects that we’re bringing forward,” Eby said. “And that’s why I’m glad that the prime minister and I have agreed to enter into negotiations on B.C.’s priorities going forward.”

Carney said it’s important to build in the right way, in partnership with First Nations and with an emphasis on sustainability, and the priorities of British Columbians.

He told the Board of Trade earlier that British Columbians should share substantial economic and financial benefits from the project and that Ottawa must consult First Nations under section 35 of the Constitution Act.

But Carney said that while Ottawa will “adjust to what people want” based on discussions similar to the one with Eby, it is essential that a resolution is found in a timely manner on topics such as the pipeline and others.

“Look, we’re the federal government,” he told the board of trade. “It’s a big country. There’s lots of things going on. Life’s about time management.

“But if things get stalled here, we’re going to be spending more time elsewhere in the country because we need to move forward. We need to invest at scale in the country.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

Chuck Chiang and Brieanna Charlebois, The Canadian Press


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