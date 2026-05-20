Island airport expansion will cost up to $5 billion, Toronto Port Authority says

The Toronto Port Authority says the proposed island airport expansion will cost up to $5 billion.

Port authority CEO RJ Steenstra has told a committee at Queen’s Park that the proposed expansion of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will cost between $4 and $5 billion over 25 years.

Premier Doug Ford’s government held one day of committee hearings on Bill 110, which was introduced in late April.

If passed, the bill would allow the province to take Toronto’s spot in a tripartite agreement that governs the land and currently involves the city, the federal government and the Toronto Port Authority, which is a federal agency.

Ford wants to expand the airport to allow jets to land and take off.

Steenstra says the port authority has shared some of its plans for the airport with the federal and provincial governments, but not the City of Toronto.