Marineland’s bears on the move to sanctuary in Colorado

Twelve black bears at Marineland are on the move to their new home at a sanctuary in the United States, more than 2,000 kilometres away, as the park slowly winds down its operations.

The bears are off to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, a charity that sits on a massive property that nearly 1,000 large carnivores, including bears, lions and tigers, call home.

“We wish them safe travels and a comfortable life in their new home!” Marineland said in a statement.

Marineland staff, as well as workers from the sanctuary, began preparing the bears to move early Wednesday morning, and the entire operation was wrapped up before noon, the park said.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction closed to the public in the summer of 2024 after the death of its owner, Marie Holer. The park’s founder, John Holer, died in 2018 and left Marineland to his wife.

Now the sprawling property just a kilometre from Horseshoe Falls is up for sale. Sources have said a deal is in place for the land, with the sale conditional upon the animals being removed from the property.

Several hundred deer also remain at the park as Marineland slowly works to move them.

Marineland is also working with a coalition of American aquariums in a bid to move its 30 belugas and four dolphins.

The park has said it is running out of money to care for its animals.

Since 2019, 19 beluga whales, one killer whale and one dolphin have died at Marineland.

That year, the federal government also passed a law that banned marine mammal captivity, but grandfathered in Marineland’s animals. It also banned using marine mammals in shows and forbade breeding.

Last year, Marineland applied for a permit to send its whales to Chimelong Ocean Kingdom, an aquarium in China, which had bought all of the park’s belugas.

Fisheries Minister Joanne Thompson denied the permit, saying she did not want to subject the whales to performances and breeding.

In response, Marineland threatened to euthanize its whales should the federal government not provide emergency funding.

Months later, those negotiations with the federal government continue, and the park has not ruled out the possibility of mass euthanasia.