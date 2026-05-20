Mississauga man charged after women secretly recorded in Oakville Winners fitting rooms: police

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 20, 2026 7:01 am.

Halton police have charged a Mississauga man with voyeurism after two women were allegedly recorded while changing inside fitting rooms at an Oakville Winners store.

Police say the first report came in early April 2026, when officers were called to the Winners at 2460 Winston Churchill Boulevard after a woman noticed a man using his cellphone to secretly record her inside a change room.

The case was taken over by the 2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, which used what police described as “a variety of investigative techniques” to identify a suspect. As the investigation expanded, detectives linked the same man to a similar incident from November 2024, also involving an adult female victim at the same store.

On May 16, officers executed a search warrant at a home in Mississauga, where they arrested the accused and seized multiple items believed to contain evidence, including cellphones and a laptop.

Police have charged Dishanth Srideva, 36, of Mississauga, with two counts of voyeurism. Srideva has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Milton at a later date.

Investigators say they are concerned additional victims may exist, noting that a photo of the accused has been released publicly to encourage potential witnesses to come forward.

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