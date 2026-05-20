Opposition, unions fear federal cuts could undermine food security

OTTAWA — New Democrats and several unions are warning that federal job cuts and research facility closures will put food safety and security at risk.

The federal government’s website says it’s planning to cut more than 650 jobs at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, while the Agriculture Union says the government will cut about 600 more jobs at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada also said earlier this year it planned to close three research and development centres and four satellite research farms to trim costs.

They include the Lacombe Research and Development Centre in Alberta, the Quebec Research and Development Centre and the Nappan Experimental Farm in Nova Scotia.

Milton Dyck, national president of the Agriculture Union, said Canada’s food safety system is built on twin pillars of inspection and agricultural research — and both are now at risk.

“The time to act is now,” he said. “We don’t want any more Canadians getting sick from preventable food-borne illnesses, or farmers losing another generation to drought and crop failure.”

Data reported by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency showed food recalls increased 150 per cent between 2013 and 2023 — to more than 150 recalls from less than 60.

The union launched a campaign this week denouncing the cuts and arguing the federal government is “hollowing out the whole system.”

Sean O’Reilly, president of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, recently told The Canadian Press that government savings can’t come at the expense of protecting food safety.

“Nearly one million hours of food safety expertise have been cut at CFIA, even as recalls are rising and thousands of facilities remain uninspected due to chronic staffing shortages,” he said last month. “Food safety is a critical public service. Families and exporters rely on a system they can trust.

“We all want more affordable food and stronger food security, but without proper investment, we risk weakening the very system Canadians depend on.”

NDP agriculture critic Gord Johns said the cuts are “risky,” especially when Canadians are seeing skyrocketing food prices, instability from climate change and an increase in pressure on farmers and food systems.

“Weakening our food inspection and agriculture science capacity is dangerous,” he said. “These cuts aren’t just a public health concern. They’re an economic concern for our country’s agriculture and food industry.”

Johns said Canada’s agriculture and agri-food sectors rely on public confidence and strong inspection systems.

“This could impact exports as well. We don’t want to see any weakening in our inspection and research capacity,” he said. “It could potentially risk our country’s reputation.

“This could hurt farmers, it could hurt producers, processors and those that are exporting right across our country.”

Alexandre Bergeron, a spokesperson for the office of the health minister, said in an email that, like other federal agencies, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is “reorienting” its spending to align with its core priorities and responsibilities. He said no services to Canadians will be compromised as a result of the changes.

“The agency is investing more in food safety and inspection, while maintaining its primary objective of protecting the health and safety of Canadians and the environment,” he said. “Science remains the foundation of the CFIA’s mandate. Protecting Canadians and the food system remains the Agency’s core focus in all circumstances.”

A House of Commons committee report published earlier this month recommended the government reverse its decision to close the agricultural research centres and experimental farm sites across Canada.

The report said witnesses told the committee about the “significant” economic benefits of investing in agricultural science and innovation.

John Barlow, Conservative MP and critic for agriculture, agri-food and food security, is a vice-chair of that committee.

He told The Canadian Press the cuts came as a surprise and could be “catastrophic.”

“There’s certainly lots of places to find savings, but to make these cuts at such critical areas in agriculture and agri-food and within CFIA is definitely concerning,” he said.

Barlow said the committee learned that closing the facilities will save the government around $230 million over 10 years.

“It seems like a very big price to pay for very little savings,” he said. “We’ve tried to give the government an off-road here and provided other areas where they could find savings and keep these research centres open.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press