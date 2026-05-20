Bullet holes found in door of steakhouse in downtown Toronto

Bullet holes were found in the door of Animl Steakhouse on May 20, 2026. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange

By Dilshad Burman

Posted May 20, 2026 12:46 pm.

Last Updated May 20, 2026 2:00 pm.

Toronto police are investigating after evidence of gunfire was found at a restaurant in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Wellington Street and Spadina Avenue shortly after noon and found bullet holes in the glass door of Animl Steakhouse.

Police say it is unclear when the shooting occurred, and no injuries have been reported.

There is no suspect information or other details available at this time.

More to come

Bullet holes were found in the front door of Animl Steakhouse on May 20, 2026. CITYNEWS/Jerome Gange
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