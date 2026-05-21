City councillor’s vote against referendum question on Ford government’s Billy Bishop expansion plans

Toronto city council has voted against asking for a referendum on Premier Doug Ford’s plan to expand the island airport.

Councillors voted 16-9 against a motion put forth by councillors Dianne Saxe and Josh Matlow, who wanted a question to be put on this fall’s municipal ballot asking Torontonians whether or not the city should “support and cooperate” with Ford’s plan to allow jets to land at Billy Bishop airport.

During the debate, several councillors in favour of the motion expressed growing frustration with the Ford government, citing Ontario Place redevelopment, Science Centre closure, appointing administrators to school boards, and now the airport expansion.

“Doug Ford is taking away our rights. He’s taking away our land. He’s ignoring the decision of this council,” Coun. Saxe said during the debate, calling the island airport expansion “this generation’s Spadina Expressway.”

Coun. Matlow said a referendum would allow Torontonians to send a clear message to the provincial government, but conceded he was also hoping the debate surrounding the issue would get the attention of the federal government.

“The reason that I’m doing this is largely for the audience of the federal government,” he said before the vote. ” I believe that while Prime Minister Carney has said that he’s open to the vision that Doug Ford has put forward, he hasn’t conclusively said if the federal government is going to support what the actual plan will look like, and I want to make sure that the voices of Torontonians, along with real information about the actual consequences of consequential decisions, are known.”

Mayoral candidate and Coun. Brad Bradford said he supported the idea of a referendum, saying Torontonians deserve a public and transparent process on issues of this magnitude.

“If you’re not at the table, then you’re on the menu,” he said, while pointing out that the island airport is the latest example of a lack of leadership from the current mayor.