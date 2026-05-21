Man struck by vehicle in Etobicoke, critically injured

A man has life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke early Thursday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Dundas Street West and Kipling Avenue just before 3:30 a.m.

Toronto police say the incident happened in a parking lot of a building west of Kipling.

Paramedics transported the man, believed to be in his late 40s, to the hospital.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.