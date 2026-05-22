The father of a 10-year-old boy is facing charges of impaired operation causing bodily harm and death, after a pick-up truck crashed head-on with a provincial police cruiser near Perth.

Matthew Bigras, 40, of Ottawa, is also charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and causing death.

His son, Michael, was in the truck along with another adult passenger when it collided with a marked Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser on Highway 7 in December 2025. The incident happened between Drummond School Road and Drummond Concession 7, just east of Perth.

First responders on the scene attempted to revive the young boy before he was transported to a trauma centre by helicopter.

Michael died on impact after he was ejected from the vehicle through the windshield, his mother told CityNews previously. He suffered life-threatening injuries that he could not recover from, she said, and was officially declared brain dead days before his 11th birthday.

Both, Bigras and the other passenger were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The OPP officer was sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to a fundraiser set up to support the family and the funeral costs, which raised over $80,000, it notes that Bigras was driving home from their trailer when the vehicle hit a patch of black ice, sending the truck into oncoming traffic.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth on Aug. 24.

Matthew Brigas pictured with his son Michael. (GoFundMe)