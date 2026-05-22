NASCAR’s Kyle Busch was short of breath, coughing up blood day before his death, 911 call reveals

An in memoriam photo of former driver Kyle Busch is displayed on the video board of the backstretch at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press

Posted May 22, 2026 2:18 pm.

Last Updated May 22, 2026 4:21 pm.

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR driver Kyle Busch experienced shortness of breath, felt he was overheating and was coughing up blood the day before his death, according to a 911 call obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

Busch died Thursday at age 41. No cause of death has been given, though his family said earlier he had been hospitalized with a “severe illness” three days before he was to compete in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch was testing in the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday when he became unresponsive and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte, several people familiar with the situation told the AP.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because details have not been disclosed by Busch’s team or family.

During the emergency call placed late that afternoon from the General Motors training facility, an unidentified caller calmly told the dispatch: “I’ve got an individual that’s (got) shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he’s going to pass out, and is producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood.”

Busch was lying on the bathroom floor inside the complex and the caller told dispatch “He is awake,” according to audio provided by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

The man then gave directions on where emergency responders should go and asked that they turn off any sirens upon arrival.

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell is scheduled to speak at a news conference later Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The news of Busch’s death sent shockwaves across the motorsports world on one of racing’s biggest weekends, which also features the Indianapolis 500.

The NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes honored Busch with a moment of silence on Thursday night prior to their conference final game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Even Vice President JD Vance took to social media, saying “I had the opportunity to meet Kyle, one of NASCAR’s greatest racers, on the campaign trail in 2024. Usha and I are praying for him and his family. Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord.”

Richard Childress Racing, who Busch has raced for the last four seasons, announced it plans to suspend use of Busch’s No. 8 Cup Series car and will run the No. 33 instead beginning on Sunday at the Coca-Cola 600 and moving forward.

RCR said the No. 8 will now be reserved for Busch’s son, Brexton, to use when is he ready begin NASCAR racing.

Brexton Busch is 11 years old, but is already known for his racing exploits.

“Kyle Busch was instrumental in the design of RCR’s stylized No. 8 and it has become synonymous with Kyle and an important symbol for fans and the NASCAR community,” RCR said on X. “No one can carry it forward to the level that he did.”

Meanwhile, gloomy, gray skies hung over the track on an unseasonably cool day in Concord, which seemed a fitting background for the in memoriam photo of Busch on the videoboard.

Christopher Bell is among the drivers planning to run in the NASCAR Trucks Series race on Friday night, one that Busch had been scheduled to compete in.

Busch won last week’s Trucks race at Dover — the final win of his career — giving him 234 victories across NASCAR’s three national series, the most of any driver.

He finished 17th in the All-Star race on Sunday.

“It’s going to be very strange to be out there without Kyle in the field,” Bell said. “It’s going to take a long time before things feel back to normal.”

Bell called Busch’s death a “gutwrenching feeling.”

He said he spoke to Busch prior to the last Trucks Series race and said he seemed “normal, like completely normal.”

On Monday, Busch posted a happy birthday message to his son Brexton on Instagram saying “Your mom & I are so proud who you’re turning out to be!”

The father and son spent Tuesday night in Durham, North Carolina, with the Andretti family at the opening of a go-kart facility.

“I guess it is a very stark reminder of how fragile life can be,” Bell said.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Steve Reed, The Associated Press




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