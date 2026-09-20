Search for missing 78-year-old man now includes U.S. Coast Guard

The search for a 78-year-old man who has been missing for more than a week has expanded to include the U.S. Coast Guard.

Toronto police tell CityNews that the search for David has been extended to Lake Ontario and its shoreline, and that the U.S. Coast Guard has also been notified and is assisting in search efforts.

David was initially reported missing on Sept. 10, after he was last seen in an inflatable kayak along the Humber River the South Kingsway and The Queensway area. He has not been seen since, and police have not recovered the kayak or any related items.

Investigators say they went to David’s home for a check-address call on Sept. 15, where they learned he had gone kayaking earlier in the week. That triggered a coordinated search effort involving the TPS Marine Unit, Peel’s Marine Unit, and drone teams

David is described as being five-feet-eight with black and grey hair and a thin chinstrap beard. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black and red vest, black pants and black shoes.

Police say David’s disappearance has not been classified as a Level 1 search, which authorities designate as the highest priority level for a missing person operation.