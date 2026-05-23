Canadians from Gaza flotilla to return to Canada after detainment by Israeli forces

Activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla disembark a plane upon arriving at Istanbul Airport, in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, May 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 23, 2026 2:55 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2026 3:35 pm.

Some of the Canadians who were part of a flotilla attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza are set to return to Canada this weekend.

The Canadians were detained by Israeli forces last week and reportedly abused in custody before being sent to Turkey.

Global Sumud Flotilla, the movement’s organizer, says nine of the 12 Canadians who were on the flotilla are scheduled to arrive from Turkey at airports in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver today and tomorrow.

Global Sumud Flotilla says of the three remaining Canadians, one is still in Turkey and two Canadians are on their way to other destinations.

On Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said she had received details from Turkish officials that the Canadians suffered “appalling abuse” while in custody and they were receiving urgent medical care in Turkey.

Israeli prison officials have denied any abuse.

The Canadians were among 420 individuals on 41 boats intercepted by Israel as they attempted to bring a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza amid Israel’s restrictions.

Aid groups say Israel has blocked assistance from reaching Gaza, where a humanitarian crisis continues to unfold following the war launched by Israel in response to the Hamas attack in October 2023.

After the Canadians were detained, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s national security minister, published a video of himself taunting the activists while they were kneeling, and had their faces to the ground with their hands bound.

Global Affairs Canada says it has summoned Iddo Moed, the Israeli ambassador in Canada, and condemned the “mistreatment of civilians and demanded that those responsible for this egregious abuse be held responsible.”

Global Affairs says consular officials were on the ground in Turkey to ensure the Canadians received the care they needed so they could return home.

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