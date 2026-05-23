SIU investigating after 5 teens charged in stolen car investigation near Guelph

An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By John Marchesan

Posted May 23, 2026 5:28 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2026 5:29 pm.

Five teenagers have been charged as part of a stolen vehicle investigation in which the province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate.

The Mississauga detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was called to a highway service centre on Highway 401 south of Guelph just before 9 p.m. on Friday following reports of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators say the vehicle fled the scene and was involved in a crash with another vehicle on the highway. Three people in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A 16-year-old from Hamilton is facing seven charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, operation causing bodily harm, failure to stop after an accident and flight from a peace officer.

Four other 16-year-olds from Hamilton, Dundas, and Mississauga have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All five are scheduled to appear in court in Guelph on July 8.

The identities of all individuals charged have not been released due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in to look into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

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