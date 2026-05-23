Toronto man, 33, faces additional hate crime charge following incident at North York protest

Toronto Police Service logo is shown at police headquarters in downtown Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 23, 2026 12:19 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2026 12:21 pm.

A Toronto man is facing an additional hate crime charge following an incident at a March 2026 protest in North York.

According to investigators, 33-year-old Muhammad Anas Sial was participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration on March 15 in the area of Sheppard Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Detectives say the accused was one of several attendees who displayed an antisemitic sign at a demonstration in the area.

Sial then allegedly “marched with the sign toward the group of pro-Israeli supporters while shouting derogatory slurs,” police said in a press release. 

On April 2, members of the Hate Crime Unit executed a search warrant and took him into custody. He was charged with public incitement of hatred.

In an update shared with the media on May 23, local authorities said they received consent from Ontario’s Attorney General to lay an additional charge of wilful promotion of hatred in connection with the March incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

With files from CityNews’ Michael Talbot.

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