India sending trade delegation billed as ‘largest ever’ to Canada this week

A delegation from India, which Canada’s government is billing as the largest ever, will arrive this week to discuss trade and investment.

Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will be accompanied by more than 100 senior business representatives from industries such as mining, energy, automotive and aerospace during the visit, which takes place Monday to Wednesday, according to a release from his ministry.

The release says Goyal will meet with Canada’s minister of international trade, Maninder Sidhu, to continue discussions about a Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement between the two countries, and explore new opportunities.

“Both countries are committed to fast-tracking the negotiations,” says the release.

Goyal is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney and Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand, as well as CEOs of leading companies, startups and pension funds.

Global Affairs Canada says Sidhu is scheduled to meet with Goyal on Monday morning in Ottawa. A social media post from Canada Trade, which provides updates from the government on international trade, says Goyal has called the group “the largest-ever business delegation to go from India to any country.”

“Canada and India are strong economic partners, with an aim to double our trade to $70 billion by 2030,” said the post on Saturday.

Sidhu said earlier this month that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won’t be travelling with the delegation.

India’s release says energy security and transition are key to the relationship, and were also a big part of the discussions when Carney visited Mumbai and New Delhi in March.

The trip concluded with a meeting with Modi and signing a series of agreements, including a strategic energy partnership.

The agreements announced included a $2.6-billion deal to supply around 22 million pounds of uranium to India for nuclear energy generation, as well as 10 commercial agreements worth more than $5.5 billion.

At the time, Carney said the two sides were aiming to conclude a broader deal by the end of the year.

“This is not merely the renewal of a relationship. It is the expansion of a valued partnership with new ambition, focus, and foresight,” Carney said in March.

A Canadian delegation was in New Delhi in May to conduct a second round of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic and Partnership Agreement, the Indian government’s release says.

Canada and India have been in trade talks since 2010. Talks were shut down by Ottawa in 2023, after the federal government accused New Delhi of playing a role in the assassination of a Canadian Sikh activist in Surrey, B.C.

However, Carney made it a priority to reset relations after he became prime minister in 2025.